Michigan town 'stinks;' Council buys marijuana odor device
BESSEMER, Mich. — A small town in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula is buying an odor-detection device and drafting an ordinance to crack down on the unpleasant smell of blooming marijuana plants.Bessemer City Manager Charly Loper said the Nasal Ranger could be used to check a variety of bad-air complaints, but she acknowledged that marijuana appears to be the key target.“The city of Bessemer stinks,” council member Linda Nelson said Monday as the council voted to buy the device, which will cost $3,400 with training. "You can smell marijuana everywhere.
Shortages force closing of some Illinois pot dispensaries
CHICAGO -- Illinois recreational marijuana sales have taken a hit with the closing of several dispensaries around the state because of product shortages.The legal sale of recreational cannabis began Wednesday, with customers spending about $3.2 million on the first day.
Nearly $3.2 million of pot products sold on 1st day of legal sales in Illinois
CHICAGO — Illinois' first day of legal recreational marijuana generated nearly $3.2 million in sales, state officials announced Thursday.There were 77, 128 transactions on New Year's Day, when the law legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes took effect, according to Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser to Gov.
Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana
CHICAGO — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans — many who began lining up hours early at dispensaries.About 500 people were outside Dispensary 33 in Chicago.
Legal recreational marijuana sales to begin Jan. 1 in Chicago after City Council ordinance fails
CHICAGO -- The Chicago City Council voted down on Wednesday, Dec. 18 an ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales until the summer, WGN reports.Recreational marijuana will be legal in Chicago at the same time as the rest of the state on Jan.1, 2020.
'People are asking for medical marijuana:' GOP support grows with unveiling of 1st bill by Republicans
MADISON, Wis. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin gained momentum Wednesday, Dec. 11 with the unveiling of a bill introduced for the first time by Republican lawmakers.The newfound Republican support comes for an idea that Democrats have tried in vain for years to get passed in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
'The end of prohibition is historic:' Michigan, Illinois set to usher in recreational pot sales
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — James Daly is eager to make marijuana history on Sunday, Dec. 1, when he plans to open the doors to Arbors Wellness, beckon the lengthy line outside and legally start selling recreational pot for the first time in the Midwest.“We’ve worked very hard to be prepared,” said Daly, who owns the medical dispensary that, for now, is among just six shops in Michigan — mostly in Ann Arbor — also approved to start selling for adult use in December.
Company hiring marijuana tester, critic for $3,000 a month
NEW YORK -- A New York-based company is looking for someone to review a wide variety of cannabis products and give their unbiased reviews and opinions of them.American Marijuana says the person hired will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of cannabis products every month.
Illinois marijuana law aims to undo harm of war on the drug
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — When lawmakers crafted the law legalizing marijuana in Illinois, they tried to make sure it would right what many see as past wrongs linked to the drug.In addition to expunging hundreds of thousands of criminal records for marijuana arrests and convictions, the law's architects added provisions meant to benefit communities that have been the most adversely affected by law enforcement's efforts to combat the drug.The so-called social equity provisions are expected to help black applicants, in particular, as blacks are nearly four times as likely as whites to be arrested for marijuana, the American Civil Liberties Union found.
Medical pot on campus: Colleges say no and face lawsuits
HARTFORD, Conn. — Colleges are becoming a battleground in the conflict between federal and state marijuana laws as students who use medical pot challenge decades-old campus drug policies.In states where medical marijuana is legal, students disciplined for using it are taking their schools to court.
Maine on track for legal marijuana sales by spring 2020
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine marijuana enthusiasts will probably be able to purchase their preferred products in retail stores by March 2020 after years of waiting.Voters approved legal adult-use marijuana at the polls in November 2016, and the road to legal sales has been long and bumpy.But a key act passed by the Legislature is now in effect, and that means the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy is in a position to complete final adoption of marijuana rules, said David Heidrich, an office spokesman.The act made tweaks to Maine's Marijuana Legalization Act that were necessary for the marijuana office to adopt the rules, which it is expected to do within two months.
Birthday cake decorator mistakes ‘Moana’ for ‘marijuana’
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – A Georgia mother's order for her daughter's birthday cake went badly awry when the decorator apparently confused the name of a Disney character, Moana, with marijuana.Her daughter, Kensli Davis, posted on Facebook saying her mom had ordered the cake from a local Dairy Queen.“So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana,” Davis wrote. “Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana.”Instead of Moana, her mother received a cake with a large cannabis leaf (and a green “My Little Pony” horse smoking what appears to be a joint, its eyes bloodshot).Davis said her mother got a kick out of the mix-up, adding that none of the employees immediately realized what happened."I think they thought that she said 'marijuana' because we are from south Georgia and kind of have an accent.
High times at the hospital: Man accidentally gives nurses ‘thank you’ cake laced with cannabis
WARRINGTON, England -- A red velvet cake caused quite the stir at a British hospital earlier this year when nurses ate it, not realizing it was laced with cannabis.According to the Manchester Evening News, the nurses were left “off their faces” and quite relaxed after eating it.A man brought the cake to Warrington Hospital May 27 to thank the staff for the care they provided to a family member.
Teen blames laced marijuana for bizarre behavior after throwing baby across parking lot, attacking cars
EDMOND, Okla. - A teenager arrested after he allegedly attacked a baby outside of an Edmond supermarket blames the entire hallucination on laced marijuana.A calm evening trip to the Crest Foods grocery store quickly turned into panic when the teenager began beating on customer’s moving cars.“He literally just picked up the car seat and threw it with the baby in it,” a 911 caller said. “You could hear the baby screaming.”A mother rushed over to her 1-year-old son after he was slammed onto the cement.“Because the car seat bar was up, it protected him,” the mother told 911.The 17-year-old even tried to bend a parking sign in half with his bare hands.“There is very erratic behavior going on,” Jenny Wagnon from the Edmond Police Department told KFOR.The suspect then allegedly “exposed himself” and “flipped people off” before stripping off his clothes and running through oncoming traffic into a nearby neighborhood.“He jumped on my hood and he kicked the grill on my truck when he jumped off,” a 911 caller said.Jack Powell saw the entire thing, telling KFOR the teen demanded weapons from neighbors.“He was asking the guy to go get him a knife,” Powell said. “I guess he wanted to fight the people that were chasing him down the street.”Officers were hot on the teen’s trail when they found him lying in a driveway and a fight broke out.Finally in handcuffs, the 17-year-old told paramedics he smoked marijuana earlier that day and believed it may have been laced with acid or PCP.A similar incident between Edmond Police and a teenage suspect played out just a little more than a month ago.Isaiah Lewis was shot and killed by officers after running through backyards naked and breaking into a stranger’s home.Toxicology reports are not yet released in that case, and police aren’t saying if the two incidents are related - but they are asking for the public’s help.“What we have been doing in this investigation is trying to figure out who is distributing this marijuana laced with another drug,” Wagnon said.The two officers were treated for minor injuries.The teen was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault and battery, assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, public intoxication, and malicious injury or destruction of property.Police worry the laced drug is being sold on their streets; they want to find it as soon as possible.
Authorities raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot
DENVER — Authorities said Friday they raided hundreds of black market marijuana operations in Colorado that flouted the state's cannabis law by growing tens of thousands of plants in Denver-area homes and selling the drugs out of state.Investigators seized more than 80,000 plants and 4,500 pounds (2,040 kilograms) of harvested marijuana, state and federal prosecutors said at a news conference.
Vegas city officials approve marijuana consumption lounges
LAS VEGAS — Legal marijuana smokers will soon be able to find lounges where they can light up in Las Vegas — but not in casinos, or in places serving alcohol, or on the resort-lined Las Vegas Strip.The City Council on Wednesday approved allowing what proponents dubbed "social use venues" where people can consume marijuana in the urban core of Nevada's sprawling casino playground.The move addresses a conundrum faced by adult tourists who have been able since July 2017 to buy marijuana for recreational use, but not consume it in public, in casinos or in hotel rooms.City spokesman Jace Radke says it will probably take several months for the 20 or so dispensaries licensed in the city to get permits to open consumption lounges.
GOP leaders of budget committee say Gov. Evers' pot proposal won't pass Legislature
MADISON — Democratic Gov.
Marijuana advocates try again for Wisconsin legalization: 'The people of our state want this to happen'
MADISON — Marijuana advocates have high hopes that the latest proposal to legalize pot in Wisconsin has a better chance of success than ever given growing public support, but the bill unveiled Thursday again faces stiff opposition from Republicans who control the Legislature.That's not deterring Democratic Rep.