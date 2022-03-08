Man wanted, Brownstone Social Lounge shooting, hires attorney

A man wanted by police for allegedly shooting and killing a woman, and wounding two co-workers at a downtown bar last month, has retained an attorney according to court records.

Jordan Tate, 25, was charged last week with first-degree reckless homicide, and two counts of first-degree reckless injury in the February 10 shooting at Brownstone Social Lounge. As of Tuesday, March 8, Milwaukee Police say Tate has not been arrested. However, court filings say a Waukesha attorney has been retained by Tate in the case.

Anthony Cotton, of Kuchler & Cotton S.C., noticed the court Monday, March 7, that he would be representing Tate in the matter. A message to Cotton has not yet bet returned.

Krystal Tucker

Krystal Tucker, 31, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other victims were both 23-year-old Milwaukee men who suffered a single gunshot wound each.

According to a criminal complaint, employees said a man was turned away as the lounge has a minimum age policy after 9:00 pm. The employee told investigators Tate became belligerent. As security began to escort him out, Tate pulled out a gun and started to shoot.

Tate's girlfriend told police the two were going to Brownstone that night, but we're turned away. The woman said as she was back at her car to leave, she heard the gunfire. The woman also identified Tate in surveillance video.

Court filings say surveillance video from the bar shows Tate being pushed from the lounge, pulls out a gun and fires it multiple times into the doorway.