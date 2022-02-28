Brownstone Social Lounge shooting: Charges filed; suspect on the run

article

Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant and filed charges for a 25-year-old Sussex man for the shooting at a Water Street bar that killed one employee and injured two others earlier this month.

Jordan Tate, 25, is charged with first degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in the February 10 shooting at Brownstone Lounge.

Krystal Tucker, 31, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other victims were both 23-year-old Milwaukee men who suffered a single gunshot wound each.

Krystal Tucker

According to a criminal complaint, employees said a man was turned away as the lounge has a minimum age policy after 9:00 pm. The employee told investigators Tate became belligerent. As security began to escort him out, Tate pulled out a gun and started to shoot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tate's girlfriend told police the two were going to Brownstone that night, but we're turned away. The woman said as she was back at her car to leave, she heard the gunfire. The woman also identified Tate in surveillance video.

Court filings say surveillance video from the bar shows Tate being pushed from the lounge, pulls out a gun and fires it multiple times into the doorway.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.