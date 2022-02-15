Brownstone shooting: Krystal Tucker remembered, vigil held

Friends and family on Tuesday paid tribute to a Milwaukee woman shot and killed outside Brownstone Social Club.

Krystal Tucker, 31, was killed Feb. 10 after the alleged shooter was denied entry into the club where she worked. More than 100 people came together at that very spot for Tuesday's candlelight vigil.

"I always taught Krystal to love and accept everybody regardless of where they came from, what they look like, how much money they have or don’t have, how much education they have or don’t have, none of that matters, but love," said Barbara Tucker, Krystal's mother.

Krystal Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported by fire department personnel to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Two other victims, also employees, were both 23-year-old Milwaukee men who suffered a single gunshot wound each. One was transported by fire department personnel to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. The other went to the hospital and is also expected to survive.

According to police, the circumstances of the incident appear to be argument related. Police continue to look for the suspect; no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

