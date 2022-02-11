Shooting at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee, 1 dead, 2 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Brownstone Social Lounge on Water Street. It happened at approximately 9:54 p.m. Three employees were shot, one of them died.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding the incident appear to be argument related.

Victim #1 is a 31-year-old woman from Milwaukee who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported by MFD personnel to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. Victim #2 is a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee who suffered a single gunshot wound. He was transported by MFD personnel to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. Victim #3 is a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee who suffered a single gunshot wound. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Shooting at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Brownstone Social Lounge released the following statement on their Facebook page:

"While celebrating Black History Month, Brownstone Social Lounge is yet another victim to the growing violence happening in Milwaukee, and now apparently spreading to the downtown area.

The Brownstone Social Lounge, which prides itself on being a safe haven for black professionals, and restricts it's access to young people under the age of twenty-seven to avoid the far too often unpredictable violence associated with that demographic; fell prey to a shooter who was denied access. The shooter left three employees injured in the wake of being rejected from entrance, and now the Brownstone staff is left to pray for the swift recovery of their colleagues. Thankfully, because of the tight relationship the Brownstone has with the Milwaukee Police Department, they are working feverishly with their security surveillance to apprehend the suspect."