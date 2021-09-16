Kyle Rittenhouse hearing Friday, 6 weeks before trial

With just over six weeks until Kyle Rittenhouse stands trial, a Kenosha judge will hold a motion hearing Friday morning, Sept. 17 that could shape what evidence is presented to the jury. The Illinois man is charged in the deaths of two people during protests in summer 2020.

Prosecutors are fighting to have certain evidence entered for trial, but first, that needs to be OK'd by a judge.

In August, prosecutors obtained a 29-second video clip they say features Rittenhouse -- who was 17 at the time -- talking about firing his assault rifle at customers outside of a CVS because he thought they were shoplifting. The video was taken two weeks before the fatal shootings he is charged in connection with last summer.

Prosecutors believe that evidence will help prove intent.

They are also requesting a list of everyone who donated to the fund that helped pay for Rittenhouse's $2 million bond.

In the meantime, Rittenhouse's defense attorneys argue that he was acting in self-defense during last summer's protests.

The motion hearing is set to take place at 10 a.m. Friday. Then in about six weeks, the Rittenhouse trial begins, with jury selection scheduled to start on Nov. 1.