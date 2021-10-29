Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors show jurors video of protests

A friend of Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the Illinois teen was “freaking out” and “really scared” in the moments after he shot three people during street protests against racial justice, and that Rittenhouse told him he had to do it because “people were trying to hurt him.”

Testimony begins in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse in opening statements Tuesday at his trial on charges of shooting three men on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice.

