A friend of Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the Illinois teen was “freaking out” and “really scared” in the moments after he shot three people during street protests against racial justice, and that Rittenhouse told him he had to do it because “people were trying to hurt him.”
Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the summer of 2020. The one-time police youth cadet could get life in prison if convicted.
Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse in opening statements Tuesday at his trial on charges of shooting three men on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice.
From jury instructions to opening statements and more, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside of the Kenosha County courthouse to watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial begin.
From jury instructions to opening statements and more, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside of the Kenosha County courthouse to watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial begin on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The defense presented its opening statement in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. WARNING: Some of the language in this presentation is not suitable for all viewers.
The prosecution team presented its opening statement in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Tuesday morning, Nov. 2.
The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case.
Twenty jurors were selected Monday night with opening statements to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The jury for the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was finalized late Monday evening.
Dozens of demonstrators took to the courthouse steps ahead of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Monday morning.
Jury selection in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday, Nov. 1, bringing national attention to Kenosha.
After the destruction during August 2020's unrest, the activist group Leaders of Kenosha is urging any protests to remain peaceful.
Kenosha leaders and community members, including members of the Blake family, gathered Friday to discuss the upcoming trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.
The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins on Monday, Nov. 1 – and there will be a noticeable increase in security around the courthouse in Kenosha County when jury selection gets underway.
When Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial Monday for shooting three men during street protests in Wisconsin that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer, he'll argue that he fired in self-defense.