Kia/Hyundai lawsuit over rampant theft; city attorney holds news conf.

City Attorney Tearman Spencer held a press conference Wednesday, March 15 along with Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Khalif Rainey at the Milwaukee Federal Court House on to discuss the Kia/Hyundai lawsuit.

The Common Council approved a recommendation to sue Kia and Hyundai over the rash of vehicle thefts that have plagued the city of Milwaukee.

The substitute resolution authorizes the Milwaukee City Attorney to retain outside counsel "for the purpose of pursuing all potential remedies for damages suffered by the City of Milwaukee as a result of nuisance levels of automobile theft."

Kia Boys YouTube documentary

It "paves the way for the city to join an increasing number of cities that are taking legal action against Kia and Hyundai," a statement from sponsors Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Khalif Rainey said.

That statement notes that "the National Insurance Crime Bureau found that Milwaukee had the eighth-highest motor vehicle theft rate of any U.S. city in 2021 and that Milwaukee experienced the highest increase in vehicle thefts from 2020 to 2021 in the nation."

"Every aldermanic district and every neighborhood in the City of Milwaukee has been touched by the rash of vehicle thefts, and we have seen the terror and hardship that having a vehicle stolen can bring. We are hopeful that this action can lead to some compensation and justice for our city, and we thank our colleagues for their strong support of this legislation," the alders said in the statement.