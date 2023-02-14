Kia/Hyundai software update, Milwaukee theft victim hopes it works

Kia and Hyundai are offering software updates they say will help prevent thefts. The updates are coming free of charge after rampant thefts across the country, including in Milwaukee.

More than 8 million car owners are eligible.

The uptick in thefts started following a viral TikTok challenge that exposed a flaw that makes the cars easy to steal. Many models between 2015 and 2019 don't have electronic immobilizers.

Amanda McCabe thought her Kia Forte was a great purchase in October 2021, but over the last two years, she's experienced problem after problem.

"It’s a lot. It’s stressful," said McCabe.

Her car was stolen outside of her boyfriend's home on Milwaukee's south side in February 2022.

"We saw the glass, and I knew it was stolen at that point," said McCabe.

The vehicle was found abandoned, and McCabe got it fixed. Four months later, it was targeted again, and she was dropped from her insurance.

"You could see the ignition was all ripped apart," said McCabe. "It was just…yeah."

Milwaukee police shared this data on thefts in the city:

2021: 3,561 Kias stolen2021: 3,409 Hyundais stolen

2022: 2,540 Kias stolen2022: 2,133 Hyundais stolen

2023 (Jan. 1, 2023 through Feb. 13, 2023): 239 Kias stolen2023 (Jan. 1, 2023 through Feb. 13, 2023): 188 Hyundais stolen

"It’s nerve-racking," said McCabe. "You never know if you’re going to come out and your car is gone."

Now, the manufacturers say there's a fix. The software update extends the length of the alarm and requires the key to be in the ignition to turn the vehicle on.

It's a solution McCabe wishes came sooner.

"Hopefully, it works," she said. "I would definitely do it."

The companies will offer updates starting at the end of February. If you are a Kia or Hyundai owner, you can find out if you're eligible for the free update by calling the companies: