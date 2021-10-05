Teen killed in Milwaukee stolen car crash, 100+ mph seconds before

Dashcam video shows the crash that killed a 16-year-old and injured five other teens. It started with a police pursuit on Milwaukee's northwest side, lasting around 6 minutes.

On June 15, when the crash happened, Milwaukee police said the pursuit ended before the deadly crash. Dashcam video reveals the time between the two was only a few seconds.

Officers first tried to pull over the silver Kia near Mariners Street and North 99th Street. Milwaukee police say the Kia was reported stolen the day before, and the pursuit began because of reckless driving, crossing into oncoming traffic about a minute and a half later on Good Hope Road – reaching speeds over 90. The video shows the Kia performing illegal U-turns multiple times.

The Kia again enters oncoming traffic on 76th Street. About 25 seconds later, the officers were told to cancel the pursuit.

The crash happened mere seconds later, just over 6 minutes after the chase started.

The 16-year-old driver of the Kia died that night at Children's Wisconsin. He had two 12-year-old passengers who were seriously injured. There were three teens in the white Infiniti that was hit.

All were seriously injured on their way home from watching the Milwaukee Bucks game.

One of the 12-year-olds in the fleeing car was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent-passenger. An analysis of the Kia estimates the car was going over 100 miles per hour 5 seconds before the crash, slowing down to 65 miles on impact.