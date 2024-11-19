2023 Kenosha fatal hit-and-run, man pleads guilty

article

The Brief A Kenosha man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a 2023 fatal hit-and-run. The person killed happened to be a suspect in a different hit-and-run that happened hours earlier. The 75-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in February.



A Kenosha man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a 2023 fatal hit-and-run. The person killed happened to be the suspect in a different hit-and-run that happened hours earlier.

Court records show 75-year-old William Koprovic is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

Kenosha County deputies responded to a pair of hit-and-runs on June 25, 2023 unlike any two they'd seen before.

Deputies knew they had a hit-and-run when they found 36-year-old Scott Mingilino Jr. dead on Highway 158. What they didn't know at the time was Mingilino was the suspect they were looking for in a hit-and-run from just a few hours prior.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

When a sheriff's deputy found Mingilino, there was a car parked on the shoulder. That car drove off, but was caught on dashcam – and the department shared a picture. Deputies said the driver of that car, Koprovic, saw it on social media and turned himself in.

The sheriff's office said Mingilino hit a semi head-on while driving the wrong way on Green Bay Road earlier that day. It was after he ran from that scene that Koprovic hit and killed him, according to authorities.