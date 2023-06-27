Kenosha hit-and-run crash; man killed fled separate hit-and-run crash

Kenosha police revealed on Tuesday, June 27 new information tied to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on State Highway 158 early on Sunday, June 25. It turns out, the victim in this crash had fled another hit-and-run crash on Green Bay Road that same morning.

Kenosha police responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to the area of 56th Street and Green Bay Road for a hit-and-run crash. Officers learned a black SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Green Bay Road when it crashed head-on with a semi. The male operator of the SUV exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Kenosha Highway 158 fatal hit-and-run

That hit-and-run driver was later found by a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy on the shoulder of State Highway 158. He appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in a separate hit-and-run crash and died at that scene. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Scott David Mingilino, a resident of Kenosha.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Monday, June 26, a resident of Salem turned himself in at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested for hit-and-run involving death -- and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail pending charges.