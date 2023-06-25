Kenosha Highway 158 fatal hit-and-run, man dead

A Kenosha man, 36, was killed in a hit-and-run on State Highway 158 on Sunday morning, June 25.

A Kenosha County deputy was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 around 2 a.m. and saw the man lying on the shoulder unresponsive. The deputy began life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's horrible," said Jackie Olsen, neighbor. "Absolutely horrible."

Olsen has lived in the area for over two decades. She said Highway 158 has gotten a lot more dangerous over the years.

"It used to be two lanes with stop signs and very little traffic," said Olsen. "Now, it’s stop lights and bumper to bumper."

Sheriff's officials said car parts were found at the scene, so there will be damage to the striking vehicle.

"It absolutely makes me sick," said Olsen. "Especially, the idiot that did it and didn’t stop. That makes me sicker. It really does. It's sad."

Olsen said it's not uncommon to find people walking along the highway but said it's unsafe for anyone not in a vehicle due to the lack of bike lanes and sidewalks.

"All the other roads have bike lanes," said Olsen. "We have nothing. The road is lousy."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department's Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.