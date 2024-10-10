Kenosha County police chase; Illinois teen arrested, speeds reached 115 mph

article

The Brief A teen from Illinois was arrested in Kenosha County early Thursday morning following a police chase. The pursuit lasted approximately four miles and reached speeds in excess of 115 mph.



A 17-year-old boy from Zion, Illinois was arrested early Thursday morning, Oct. 10 in Kenosha County following a police pursuit.

According to Pleasant Prairie police, around 2 a.m. officers from the Kenosha Police Department were involved in a pursuit, which was terminated as they entered the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie officers located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit lasted approximately four miles and reached speeds in excess of 115 mph, police say.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Illinois was taken into custody on the following felony charges: flee/eluding an officer, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and multiple traffic citations.