Kenosha County police chase; Illinois teen arrested, speeds reached 115 mph

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 10, 2024 8:46am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
(Courtesy: Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A 17-year-old boy from Zion, Illinois was arrested early Thursday morning, Oct. 10 in Kenosha County following a police pursuit. 

According to Pleasant Prairie police, around 2 a.m. officers from the Kenosha Police Department were involved in a pursuit, which was terminated as they entered the Village of Pleasant Prairie. 

Pleasant Prairie officers located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit lasted approximately four miles and reached speeds in excess of 115 mph, police say. 

The driver, a 17-year-old from Illinois was taken into custody on the following felony charges: flee/eluding an officer, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and multiple traffic citations.