Kenneth Twyman sentencing; shooting death of Tayvon Luckett

Kenneth Twyman, a three-time Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitive, found guilty of homicide will learn his fate on Friday, May 26. Twyman faces up to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of Tayvon Luckett.

Twyman, 25, was found guilty in March of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony. When he took the stand in his own defense in his trial. it was the first time Twyman admitted to firing the shots that killed the 24-year-old Luckett. He told the jury he did it in self-defense.

"I fired until he was down, so I could run to the vehicle," Twyman said.

Kenneth Twyman in court March 21, 2023

The deadly shooting near Fond du Lac and Locust in Milwaukee happened outside a gas station convenience store in April 2022. The cameras outside were not working, so the state had to rely on testimony from Luckett's girlfriend.

Surveillance of Kenneth Twyman, Tayvon Luckett prior to fatal shooting in April 2022

Twyman said he still owed Luckett $150 for three grams of cocaine from a year-and-a-half earlier. Outside the convenience store, Twyman said he tried to shake hands with Luckett – but Luckett refused. He said he saw a gun in Luckett's left hand, pointed at the ground, and testified that Luckett told him: "This is how people die."

Twyman ran to a car that drove him away from the scene.

U.S. Marshals arrested Twyman three months later in Oak Creek. He still faces charges in a 2018 case that landed him on Wisconsin's Most Wanted, as well as federal drug charges issued earlier this year.

Kenneth Twyman in court March 22, 2023

Twyman's sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story.