Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Kenneth Twyman sought by US Marshals again

Kenneth Twyman was first featured on Wisconsin’s most wanted in 2018. After an exhausting search the 24-year-old was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas.

Now, in 2022, he’s back on the list of Wisconsin’s most wanted – only this time it is for first-degree reckless homicide.

"To keep coming back to the same individual, it’s definitely hard," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case, who believes Twyman is unstable.

"One weird look or if you get on the wrong side of him, he doesn’t have a hard time shooting," the marshal said.

Officials say Twyman was out on bond when he killed a man this past April. The victim, 24-year-old Tayvon Luckett, was shot outside this gas station at the corner of Fond du Lac and Locust in Milwaukee. A witness told police the victim and Twyman appeared to shake hands before Twyman pulled the trigger of his gun. Twyman hasn’t been seen since.

Kenneth Twyman

"He is known to carry guns. He attempts to buy guns. Every time he has contact with law enforcement he is armed," the marshal said.

The most recent photo of Twyman shows him with long hair. He also has a noticeable tattoo on his neck.

"I believe he still has an upper grill – diamond or gold grill in his mouth," the marshal said.

If you see Twyman, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, pick up the phone and call police.

Kenneth Twyman

"Anyone assisting him in hiding can actually be charged with aiding and abetting or harboring a fugitive which is a felony in the state of Wisconsin," the marshal said.

Anyone with information on Twyman's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshal Tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous. Your name will never show up on a document.