Kenneth Twyman arrested in Oak Creek; 1 of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:07AM
Kenneth Twyman

OAK CREEK, Wis. - U.S. Marshals have arrested Kenneth Twyman, FOX6 News has learned. Twyman has been on the run since April. He has open cases both in Milwaukee and Waukesha County

The latest warrant for his arrest stems from a homicide charge in April.

U.S. Marshals say Twyman was arrested near 13th and Drexel in Oak creek without incident. They say firearms and narcotics were found in the home where the arrest took place. 

Twyman was one of Wisconsin’s most wanted

U.S. Marshals say he is being turned over to MPD. 

Twyman was arrested thanks to a tip from a FOX6 News viewer.