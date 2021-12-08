Judge appoints two special prosecutors to review Jay Anderson Jr. shooting case

article

After months of waiting and re-scheduling, a county judge appointed two special prosecutors, including a western Wisconsin district attorney, to review the Wauwatosa police shooting death of a Milwaukee man in 2016.

During a hearing Dec. 8, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Glenn Yamahiro appointed current La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke and long-time litigator Scott Hansen, of counsel at Milwaukee-based law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, to review the case and make a charging decision.

"What I like is his reputation for honesty, integrity and I’m satisfied that I would be very challenged to find someone with less biases than him," Yamahiro said of Hansen.

"I am also appointing District Attorney Tim Groenke, the LaCrosse District Attorney. He and Scott have spoken, and it was important to me to have someone that Scott was comfortable working with and, frankly, I think we’ve hit the jackpot in that regard."

Hansen spoke briefly with the media following the hearing, deferring any comment about the case as he as yet to review it. Messages to Gruenke, as well as an attorney for Mensah, have not yet been returned.

This past summer, Yamahiro found probable cause former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah committed homicide in the 2016 death of Jay Anderson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in a Wauwatosa park.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office ruled Mensah was justified in the shooting, as well as two others in a five-year span. But Anderson’s family petitioned the court late last year to review the case under a state statute that permits a judge to file a complaint, if probable cause is found.

Earlier this year, Anderson family attorney Kimberley Motley presented arguments, conducted witness testimony - including that of former Chief Barry Weber - and entered evidence into the record during several ex-parte hearings held in open court; meaning prosecutors or Mensah’s defense team could be present, but had no standing to participate.

The legal effort by Anderson’s family hinged on use of a state statute that has not been used often in the state, though it dates back to 1969, when the state’s criminal procedure laws were redrafted, adding a subsection that "if a district attorney refused or is unavailable to issue a complaint, a county judge may permit the filing of a complaint if (he or she) finds there is probable cause to believe that the person to be charged has committed an offense after conducting a hearing." The statute serves as a check on prosecutors, allowing for judicial review.

While Yamahiro found probable cause Mensah committed homicide by negligent use of a dangerous weapon, Mensah has not been charged with a crime. It is now up to the special prosecutors to review the case and make a charging decision.

Anderson was shot and killed by the then-Wauwatosa police officer in Madison Park during the early morning hours of June 23, 2016. Based on the evidence presented by Motley, Yamahiro agreed there were a number of alternative choices Mensah could have chosen, that poor tactical decisions were made that night by Mensah and that the record indicated Anderson never lunged for a weapon, as Mensah claimed.

It was the second fatal shooting involving Mensah in less than a year. In July 2015, Mensah shot and killed 29-year-old Antonio Gonzales after police said Gonzales refused to drop a sword.

On Feb. 2, 2020, 17-year-old Alvin Cole was shot and killed by Mensah in the parking lot of Mayfair Mall, after police were called for an argument inside and that a person had a weapon. Squad video showed a group, including Cole, walking before running off. A short time later, a gunshot is heard, and video showed a muzzle flash.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said in October 2020, after ruling the shooting justified, that all the evidence supports Cole shot himself in the arm while running. Seconds later, as officers yelled for Cole to drop the gun, the officers said Cole pointed it at them. That’s when Mensah opened fire.

The Cole shooting coming months before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that prompted nationwide protests. Cole, Gonzales and Anderson’s names were invoked during protests in and around the Milwaukee area, including Wauwatosa.

Mensah resigned from the Wauwatosa Police Department in November 2020 after collecting a severance payment and was hired as a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy.