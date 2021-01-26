Joseph Mensah hired as Waukesha County sheriff's deputy

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office has hired Joseph Mensah as a sheriff's deputy.

In a post on Facebook, Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said the following:

"I have extended an employment offer to Mr. Joseph Mensah, which he accepted, for the position of Deputy Sheriff. Mr. Mensah progressed through an extensive, thorough and exhaustive hiring process.

"While some have expressed concerns about Mr. Mensah's past uses of force, I assembled a team who exhaustively reviewed Mr. Mensah's previous work history. I have concluded along with Milwaukee DA, Wauwatosa PD, Milwaukee PD, as well as an independent investigation conducted by Waukesha Police and Fire commission that Mr. Mensah's use of force was consistent with the Federal and State laws, Wisconsin training and uniformly applied police policy. This is consistent with all other investigations.

"Mr. Mensah will enter a supervised field training program where he will be afforded the same opportunities as every other Deputy working for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office."

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson

Mensah shot and killed three people in the last five years of his time with the Wauwatosa Police Department. All of those shootings were ruled justified.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

Mensah resigned his position as a police officer with Wauwatosa in November. As part of the resignation, Mensah would still be able to seek employment elsewhere -- and could be provided a letter of recommendation by Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber, if he chose to do so.

This is a developing story.