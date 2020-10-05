DA: No charges against Officer Mensah in shooting of Alvin Cole

There will be no criminal charges filed against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in the shooting death of Alvin Cole, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, writing: "In this case, there is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable. I do not believe that the State could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah."

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said in a statement the department "concurs with the decision" made by District Attorney Chisholm, calling Cole's death "a tragedy.

"The Wauwatosa Police Department sympathizes with his family as they and others continue to grieve the loss of their loved one," he said.

Weber noted a "purposeful review of the facts" was done in this case, and the decision to use deadly force was "justified and resonable according to the legal foundation of the laws of our state."

He said an internal administrative review of the Cole shooting is ongoing, "to examine the performance of all WPD personnel" as it relates to department procedures. Weber said findings and any action will be presented to him.

In the meantime, Officer Mensah remains on administriave suspension pending ongoing Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission proceedings -- the timeline unknown.

Weber also announced department policies and procedures posted to the department's website for the public to view, and said body camera testing has concluded, the purchase of the equipment has been approved and the goal is implementation by January 2021.

Weber added that "civil disorder is not protected by the First Amendment" and said officers would continue to work to uphold the Constitution.

Mayor Dennis McBride issued a written statement and the below YouTube video:

The shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole happened outside of a mall last February. Mensah, who is Black, was one of the officers who responded to a call from mall security about a man who was seen with a gun in the building. Police said Cole ran from officers and fired a handgun before Mensah shot him. Cole’s family disputes that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired.

Just after 3 p.m., family members of Alvin Cole prayed before making their way into the Milwaukee County Safety Building to learn whether Mensah would be charged.

Alvin Cole's family prays before meeting with Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm

"I am a bit nervous," said Nick Hansen, among those awaiting the decision. "I feel in my spirit I know what is going to happen."

A crowd lifted their voices outside the safety building while waiting for the announcement.

Earlier Wednesday, a report from former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic's to the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission said Mensah should be fired because the risk of him shooting a fourth person is too great. Steven Biskupic, who was asked by the PFC to investigate Cole's death and determine whether there was reason to discipline Mensah, noted that Mensah violated policies preventing officers from speaking about pending investigations when he gave a radio interview and spoke about the shooting on a podcast in July.

The Wauwatosa Police Department issued this statement Wednesday on the investigator's report:

"We are also aware that the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission was provided with independent investigator Steven Biskupic’s report regarding their ongoing proceedings involving Officer Joseph Mensah. Chief Weber and his command staff will carefully review this report; however, the Wauwatosa Police Department will not comment on that matter at this time."

Mensah has been involved in three fatal shootings in five years.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson, Alvin Cole

The first happened on July 16, 2015, when Wauwatosa police were called to Glencoe Circle and Bluemound Road after a landlord called 911.

Antonio Gonzalez, 29, was fatally shot after police said he refused to drop a sword.

A friend and landlord said Gonzalez suffered from mental health issues.

Antonio Gonzalez

Mensah and a second officer were cleared in this case later in the year.

Less than a year after that shooting, on June 23, 2016, Jay Anderson was fatally shot in Madison Park in Wauwatosa by Mensah.

Police said Anderson had a gun in his possession in the park around 3 a.m., and Mensah feared for his safety.

Footage from shooting of Jay Anderson Jr.

Anderson's family believes he did nothing wrong, and he was simply sleeping in his vehicle hours after the park closed.

About six months later, on Dec. 5, 2016, the district attorney announced no charges would be filed against Mensah in the Anderson shooting.

Dash camera video was released following the announcement showing that Mensah fired six times, and five bullets hit Anderson.

Jay Anderson fatally shot by Officer Joseph Mensah

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said Mensah went through counseling and would return to duty.

In February 2017, the U.S. attorney announced a decision not to pursue a federal civil rights case, telling Anderson's family in a letter there was "no reasonable basis for criminal prosecution."

Alvin Cole

That brings us to February 2020, when Alvin Cole, 17, was fatally shot in the parking lot at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Wauwatosa police said Cole fired a gun at officers on Feb. 2, 2020 when he was shot and killed, however, attorneys for Cole's family say they have video evidence and witness statements that prove that's not true. The Cole family acknowledges he had a gun, but says he didn’t point it at Mensah and it was not loaded, according to their attorney.

Alvin Cole

Mensah was placed on administrative leave while this shooting was investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team.

The district attorney met with Cole's family on June 11, but no decision was made at that time.

On July 15, the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission suspended Mensah based on a complaint by the family of Jay Anderson after attorneys argued the case violated law enforcement code, which should result in Mensah's firing.

Days later, on July 19, Mensah's brother launched a GoFundMe.com account with the goal of clearing his brother's name.

Incident at home of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

On Aug. 8, there was a protest at the home of Mensah's girlfriend near 100th and Vienna, where Mensah was staying. Mensah says protesters attacked them.

Wisconsin State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) said he was there that night, and disputes that Mensah was attacked or shot at. Having not seen all of the events, Bowen relayed information from sources he considers reliable. Wauwatosa police issued a statement saying the facts do not support Bowen's claims.

Joseph Mensah

Two days later, on Aug. 12, Mensah spoke with "Fox and Friends" about the events of Aug. 8, indicating he was shot at.

The next day, the attorney for the families of Gonzalez, Anderson and Cole asked the mayor to fire Chief Weber.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride announced protesters would need permits in private areas, and said peaceful protests at the police station and City Hall could continue. Demonstrations continued despite the new rules, and two days later, on Aug. 15, the limits on protesting were lifted.

Two days after that, on Aug. 17, the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission moved forward with the complaint against Mensah filed by Anderson's family. The commission approved deadlines in the Anderson case, with hopes of having a hearing and decision this year.

Ronald Bell, William Lofton, Niles McKee

Two days later, on Aug. 19, charges were filed against three men in connection with the shot fired at Mensah's girlfriend's house on Aug. 8.

Prosecutors say Ronald Bell admitted to firing the shot from the shotgun during the protest, and William Lofton was driving the vehicle he left the scene in. A criminal complaint said Niles McKee was on the roof of that vehicle -- and provided the shotgun Bell used in the incident, later asking a friend to "hide" it. Bell told investigators the gun discharged while he was holding it, striking the residence, while he was confronting Mensah, the complaint said.

At the PFC meeting on Sept. 18, Wauwatosa police announced they hope to have body cameras in place within the department by the end of 2020.