I-94 East-West project; preferred alternative revealed by WisDOT

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration announced Friday, Nov. 11 a preferred alternative for reconstruction of the I-94 East-West corridor between 70th Street and 16th Street in Milwaukee County.

A news release says the preferred alternative improves safety, replaces aging infrastructure and reduces congestion on the nearly 60-year-old highway.

To ensure that decisions about reconstructing the corridor are based on the best, most recent data and public input, WisDOT recently completed a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

As a result of the input gathered during this process, the preferred alternative includes constructing a modern eight-lane freeway and replacing the Stadium Interchange with a Diverging Diamond Interchange. Other improvements include:

Modernizing the Hawley Road, 35th Street and 25th/27th Street interchanges to provide better and safer access for Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Enhancing connections for nearby Milwaukee neighborhoods to other areas of the city, county and state.

Improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations across I-94 and connecting the Hank Aaron State Trail with the Oak Leaf Trail.

Increasing safety and efficiency on adjacent east-west roadways by reducing future traffic volumes on local roadways. Local roads can better function for all modes of transportation.

WisDOT is anticipated to invest $25 million in transit solutions as a traffic mitigation strategy during construction. Short-term effects of the increased transit funding will aid Milwaukee County’s efforts to employ new transit such as the 27th Street Bus Rapid Transit.

As a result of the public involvement through the environmental document process, some impacts were reduced including smaller infrastructure footprints and less real estate acquisition.

Two public hearings are planned so the public can review and provide input on the preferred alternative.

Monday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Wisconsin State Fair Park, Tommy Thompson Youth Center, Gate #5

640 S. 84th Street, Milwaukee

Transit access via MCTS Route 33.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Marquette University High School (enter from Michigan Street parking lot)

3401 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee

Transit access via MCTS Routes: 35, 30 and Gold Line.

More information on the I-94 East-West corridor project can be found at wisconsindot.gov/94eastwest.

Reaction

Corey Zetts, executive director of the Menomonee Valley Partners

"We thank WisDOT and FHWA for all the work they have done on this project. WisDOT analyzed the options using the latest data, continuously sought input from stakeholders, and has incorporated stakeholder feedback for improved bike and pedestrian facilities planned along the various local roadways as part of the project. This diligence will pay dividends for decades with a reduction in congestion-related traffic accidents and a corridor ready to keep up with the region’s bright future."