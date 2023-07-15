Harley-Davidson breast cancer ride for Komen, hundreds participate

article

Downtown Milwaukee has been roaring with motorcycle for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th anniversary all weekend.

House of Harley-Davidson celebrated women in motorcycling Saturday – with all proceeds going to Susan G. Komen to fight breast cancer.

"It’s overwhelmingly exciting," said Nikki Panico, the Wisconsin executive director of Susan G. Komen. "Hundreds of bikers, men and women celebrating women in riding, and also honoring the fight against breast cancer."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All registration funds were donated to Susan G. Komen. Panico is a survivor and was thrilled when nearly 300 riders came to support the cause.

"We have riders from Brazil and Guatemala and every state across the country," said Panico.

Harley-Davidson Womens Ride benefits Susan G. Komen

Milwaukee firefighters wore pink in solidarity with breath cancer fighters.

"Being a part of something bigger than yourself is much more important," said MFD Lt. Jeff Freitag.

Their shirts are just another way for them to lend a hand to the community.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Proceeds are going to be going to Susan G. Komen," said Freitag. "Creating survival fitness and breast cancer education awareness research."

Panico looks forward to future rides.

"We’ll do this again for sure," said Panico.

On FOX6 WakeUp News

For more information on the ride, go to the House of Harley Davidson website. To donate to Susan G. Komen, visit the organization's website.