MILWAUKEE — Congratulations!
Genetic testing leads woman to take steps to avoid breast cancer: 'I'm one of the lucky ones'
MILWAUKEE -- The earlier you catch breast cancer, the better your odds are of beating it.
Journalist diagnosed with breast cancer after screening mammogram on Facebook Live
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- An Oklahoma City news anchor was recently diagnosed with breast cancer after live streaming her screening test on Facebook.
'Just humbling:' MPD captain shaves head, payback for money raised for breast cancer patient
MILWAUKEE -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- and it hits close to home for the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes unit.
'I found a lump:' When it comes to beating breast, cancer early detection can save lives
MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to beating breast cancer, we know early detection can save lives.
Medical College of Wisconsin studying cancer disparities
MILWAUKEE — The Medical College of Wisconsin is looking for ways to fight racial disparity in cancer deaths in the state.Black residents in Wisconsin get cancer at a 22 percent higher rate than do white residents, according to the National Cancer Institute.Factors leading to cancer disparities for African Americans include stress, income, lifestyle and poor diet.
Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Alex Trebek announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.The 78-year-old 'Jeopardy!' host shared the news in a video message.
US cancer death rate hits milestone: 25 years of decline
NEW YORK — The U.S. cancer death rate has hit a milestone: It's been falling for at least 25 years, according to a new report.Lower smoking rates are translating into fewer deaths.
Group sews helping heart pillows for breast cancer patients ❤️
WAUWATOSA -- A group of women from the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church get together once a month to sew quilts for children and families in need in Latvia.
Man battling aggressive cancer gets final wish of one last motorcycle ride
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - At 57 years old, Craig Brunner says many of his favorite memories took place on his bike."I just miss being on the motorcycle, miss our trips, miss that open air," his wife, Diane Brunner, told WDAF.After being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, he was forced to stay off his motorcycle.
Teacher battling cancer posted plea for sick days -- his co-workers didn't let him down
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The chemotherapy dripped through a catheter in his chest.
DNA-matched cancer treatment could increase survival rates as much as 6-fold
HOUSTON, Texas -- A new way of treating cancer that involves individual DNA sequencing could change survival rates, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Texas' MD Anderson Cancer Center said they think individually matching your cancer treatment to a DNA sequencing, rather than the location of the cancer, could not only change the treatment type chosen, but it could also lead to a survival rate of that increases as much as six-fold.The study was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology.The results are being hailed as the biggest cancer breakthrough since chemotherapy.New treatments involve the individual analysis of DNA from a tumor that would let doctors individualize the particular cancer treatment because of the cancer's DNA, rather than commonly relying on the treatment based on the site location of the cancer, such as breast cancer, prostate cancer or lung cancer.One University of Texas researcher, Apostolia Maria Tsimberidou, said this "next-generation" sequencing should become a common method to fight cancer.CLICK HERE to view this study.
Second Opinion Program: Woman's gut feeling about cancer brings her to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- A cancer diagnosis can change a life forever and when one woman had a gut feeling her initial diagnosis wasn’t correct, she wanted to get a second opinion.
Chemotherapy may not be necessary for the most common form of breast cancer
MILWAUKEE -- The results of a long-awaited study were released this week -- and it's good news for women with breast cancer: many don't need chemo.
Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds
CHICAGO — Most women with the most common form of early-stage breast cancer can safely skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the disease, doctors are reporting from a landmark study that used genetic testing to gauge each patient's risk.The study is the largest ever done of breast cancer treatment, and the results are expected to spare up to 70,000 patients a year in the United States and many more elsewhere the ordeal and expense of these drugs."The impact is tremendous," said the study leader, Dr.
Shorter drug treatment OK for many breast cancer patients
Many women with a common and aggressive form of breast cancer that is treated with Herceptin can get by with six months of the drug instead of the usual 12, greatly reducing the risk of heart damage it sometimes can cause, a study suggests.It's good news, but it comes nearly two decades after the drug first went on the market and many patients have suffered that side effect.The study was done in the United Kingdom and funded by UK government grants.
Teen initially told he might have the flu finds out he has Stage 4 cancer
TAMPA, Fla. – Doctors told 16-year-old Hunter Brady in November that his shortness of breath and exhaustion were probably signs of the flu, according to WFTS.It wasn't until a Brady's right lung collapsed a few weeks later and he was rushed to the emergency room that he found out he had cancer."I just kept sweating a lot, like night sweats," Brady said. "As it carried on I felt worse."In January, tests revealed that Brady had Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, his mother told the Florida station.The 16-year-old has already undergone a blood transfusion, bone marrow biopsy and several operations to remove fluid building up around his lungs and heart.
What is Buddy Check 6?
MILWAUKEE -- The earlier you catch cancer, the better your chances of beating it!
With help from friends, 20-year-old man with cancer lives out bucket list
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. – If you spend some time with Chris Betancourt, the first thing you'll notice is that he acts like a completely normal 20-year-old man."I put two legs in one pant leg this morning, I don't think I'm an inspiration," he told KTXL. "But it's amazing to see people think I'm an inspiration."But Chris and his friends, who all call themselves ordinary, are doing some extraordinary things.