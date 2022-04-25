Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary; Milwaukee kickoff dates revealed

article

Harley-Davidson announced on Monday, April 25 it will celebrate its 120th Anniversary by launching the Harley-Davidson Homecoming event, an annual four-day festival filled with music, food and moto-culture.

A news release says the inaugural event will take place at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on July 13-16, 2023. Riders, enthusiasts, and fans are invited to meet in Milwaukee for a huge celebration.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, issued the following statement in a news release:

"We invite everyone, riders, non-riders and fans around the world, to join us in Milwaukee next summer for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming where we will celebrate 120 years of our incredible brand. This will be the first in a series of unforgettable annual events in Milwaukee. Stay tuned for more details in coming months, and we look forward to celebrating with you in 2023."

For anyone interested in visiting Milwaukee for this event, you are encourage to check out the VISIT Milwaukee website. Camping and RV parking information is available at Wisconsin Campgrounds. NOTE: Most reservations are not available to book until one year in advance of event. But you can start planning now!

Harley-Davidson also recently launched "The Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge," where riders and non-riders alike can participate in chances to earn virtual badges, win daily and monthly prizes and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize trip to Milwaukee to participate in the Homecoming event.

