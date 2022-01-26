Harley-Davidson 2022 motorcycles; new touring, cruiser, CVO models

Harley-Davidson revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 26 eight new models for its 2022 motorcycle line, each powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117.

A news release says the new models include the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST in the Grand American Touring line, the more powerful Low Rider S, and the new Low Rider ST Cruiser models, and four super-premium models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO).

Breakdown of the new models

Street Glide ST & Road Glide ST

Harley-Davidson introduced the Street Glide® ST and Road Glide® ST models. These baggers combine the V-Twin muscle of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain with new dark and bronze finishes, the release says.

For riders who want to strafe corners in comfort, the STs feature the complete suite of Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring features including Reflex™ linked Brembo® brakes with ABS, Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen and navigation, cruise control and Daymaker® LED headlamps. The Street Glide ST features the iconic Harley-Davidson batwing fairing, while the Road Glide ST rolls with an aerodynamic frame-mounted sharknose fairing with dual headlamps.

Low Rider S and Low Rider ST Models

The Low Rider S and new Low Rider ST models offer the V-Twin muscle of a Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain.

The Low Rider S model is a performance cruiser kingpin designed for the rider seeking unapologetic power. The new Low Rider ST model offers the versatility of hard bags and a new frame-mounted fairing, plus an available Harley-Davidson Audio system powered by Rockford Fosgate.

Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)

Premium limited-production factory custom models from Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™) offer the most-discerning rider a very special motorcycle designed to represent the pinnacle of style and design from the world's most-desirable motorcycle brand. Each is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain.

Other standard features include a premium Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® system, a Boom!™ Audio 30K Bluetooth® Helmet Headset, and Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions. Each CVO model offers all-new paint options for 2022.

CVO Street Glide Model is a super-premium bagger for the rider who rolls loud and proud. The classic silhouette of the batwing fairing topped with jaw-dropping paint and finish details, premium audio and the pavement-peeling power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine make this one outrageous bike.

CVO Road Glide Model is designed for the rider who wants to run out front behind its distinctive dual LED headlamps, frame-mounted shark nose fairing and the unrelenting performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Powerhouse audio, an exclusive 21-inch front wheel, fabulous custom paint and extraordinary attention to detail complete this very desirable bike.

CVO Road Glide Limited Model is loaded with luxury and long-haul comfort, head-turning style and power that always satisfies. Premium audio, heated seats and grips, and the aerodynamic Road Glide model shark nose fairing make this motorcycle the ultimate Harley-Davison Touring machine.

CVO Tri Glide Model is a super-premium trike offering distinctive style, powerful performance and long-haul touring capability plus the added confidence of a third wheel. The CVO Tri Glide is loaded with premium audio, luxurious comfort features and an astounding finish and attention to detail, on a chassis designed from the wheels up as a trike.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson

Standard on CVO models and an option for all Grand American Touring models, including the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models, Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technologies designed to assist the rider in maintaining the rider's intended path through a curve. This technology package provides the following enhancements:

Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes

Cornering-ABS

Cornering-Traction Control with modes

Drag Torque Slip Control

Vehicle Hold Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

You are invited to visit H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, gear, accessories and more.