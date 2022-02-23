Harley-Davidson Museum campus changes coming in 2022

article

Look for changes coming to the Harley-Davidson Museum campus in 2022.

According to a Facebook post posted on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the museum will be opening later this spring "two all-new retail stores, a greatly enhanced Experience Gallery, and a year-round event building."

The all-new Garage will boast more than 8,000 square feet of event space, 14’ floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to the H-D Museum’s park-like campus, views of downtown Milwaukee, waterfront views of the Menomonee River, and is already booking for private special events.

A news release says the new Harley-Davidson Shop will offer more than 150 new products and many new unique experiences – including demos on Serial 1 e-bikes for grown-ups and complimentary spins on IRONe™ electric balance bikes for kids.

The former Shop space will become Harley-Davidson’s first-and-only Factory Shop to offer discontinued Motorclothes products – including helmets, gloves, jackets and more – in limited quantities and sizes.

It is possible we may hear from the motorcycle company in the coming months about whether planning for an anniversary celebration is underway.

Harley-Davidson has celebrated its anniversary every five years – welcoming motorcycle riders from across the country to Milwaukee. 2023 would mark the motorcycle maker's 120th anniversary.