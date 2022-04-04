Expand / Collapse search

United for Ukraine: Harley-Davidson supports humanitarian efforts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Russia-Ukraine
Harley-Davidson t-shirt to support Ukraine humanitarian efforts

MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson made a plea on Monday, April 4 for its community to support a partnership with United Way to back humanitarian efforts to provide life-saving relief to the people of Ukraine

The black t-shirt sports the Harley-Davidson brand in blue and yellow – the colors of the Ukrainian flag. On the back, there is a United Way logo.

The motorcycle maker is selling a limited run of the United for Ukraine t-shirts for $35. A social post by Harley says $26 from every shirt sold will be donated to United Way's United for Ukraine fund.

