Greenfield police chase, Milwaukee man gets probation

A Milwaukee man convicted in a Greenfield police chase was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 30 to one year of probation.

Adime Taylor, 50, pleaded guilty in July to fleeing/eluding an officer.

Officials said the chase began near 76th and Cold Spring Road in Greenfield – the location of a Walgreens store – on Jan. 8, 2023. Officials said the group pursued had stolen from the Walgreens and that they had left one person behind.

During the police chase, speeds reached up to 103 mph. Officials told FOX6 News Taylor and a passenger were in a red pickup truck. A gun was thrown out the window of the truck. That was recovered near 84th and Forest Home Avenue.

The police chase ended around near Forest Home and Grange when the truck eventually stopped. The two people inside, including Taylor, were arrested.

Greenfield police bodycam from Walgreens theft attempt

Back at the Walgreens store, police said a 27-year-old man was found stuffing merchandise into his coat. It included nail polish, hair dye and even a small box of chocolates. He was arrested.

Taylor was initially sentenced to six months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, formerly the House of Corrections, with work release privileges. That sentence was stayed in favor of probation.