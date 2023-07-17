Greenfield retail theft, police chase; accused pleads guilty

article

On the day he was scheduled to go to trial, Adime Taylor of Milwaukee changed his plea to a charge of eluding an officer.

The charge stems from an incident in January in which police stopped a group of people from taking roughly $150 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens store. That was only after a two-mile police chase – and someone in the getaway truck tossing a gun from the vehicle.

Officials say the chase began shortly after 5 a.m. on that Sunday, Jan. 8 near 76th and Cold Spring Road in Greenfield – the location of a Walgreens store. Greenfield officials indicated those being pursued had stolen merchandise from the Walgreens – and that they had left one person behind.

During the police chase, speeds reached up to 103 miles per hour. Officials told FOX6 News Taylor and a passenger were in a red pickup truck. A firearm was thrown out the window of the truck. That was recovered near 84th and Forest Home Avenue.

The police chase ended around 5:25 a.m. near Forest Home and Grange – when the truck eventually stopped. Two persons including Taylor were arrested at that location.

Back at the Walgreens store, police say a 27-year-old man was found stuffing merchandise into his coat. It included nail polish, hair dye, and even a small box of chocolates. He was arrested.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30.