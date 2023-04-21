Grafton police chase into Milwaukee, stolen items found in car: police

A high-speed, 20-mile police chase ended with two people in handcuffs Thursday night, April 20.

Germantown police called Grafton police for help just after 8 p.m. Thursday – looking for a car believed to have been involved in several felony retail thefts in Germantown and New Berlin.

"They wanted us to be on the lookout for it," said Grafton Police Sgt. Sean Fuerstenberg.

A Grafton police officer spotted the car on Port Washington Road and tried to pull it over – but the driver took off, starting a chase. The entire pursuit stretched just over 20 miles with speeds greater than 110 mph. Police tried to use stop sticks multiple times, a criminal complaint states, until the car finally came to a stop near Richards and Auer in Milwaukee.

The two people in the car got out and ran off but didn't get far. Shaun Calabrese, 35, of Hartford and Korina Gonzalez, 24, of West Allis were arrested.

Dashcam video from Grafton police that ended in Milwaukee

Inside the car, police said they found several thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, multiple license plates, drugs and guns.

"We found multiple unwrapped security devices, thermostats, high ticket items that are commonly stolen from places," Fuerstenberg said. "This is going to clear up a lot of retail theft cases, a lot of felonies."

Grafton police said one of the two tried to steal from Costco hours before the chase.

"If you think it’s easy to come to Grafton and steal, I would think again," Fuerstenberg said.

Calabrese and Gonzalez are charged with multiple counts – second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer among them. Police said their investigation continues to see if the two are linked to crimes in other communities.