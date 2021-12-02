Governor on Milwaukee County DA, handling Brooks' bail

Gov. Tony Evers said he is looking forward to the conclusion of the district attorney's investigation into the low bail set for Darrell Brooks Jr. – the man charged in connection to the deadly Waukesha parade attacks.

Days before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, Brooks was arrested and accused of trying to run over his child's mother. He was let go in Milwaukee County on $1,000 bail.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm is facing tough questions regarding his office's handling of the case involving Brooks, and some want the governor to use a state statute to remove the district attorney from his post.

Wisconsin allows for several ways to remove a district attorney:

Impeachment for corrupt conduct in office or for crimes and misdemeanors

Recall

Removal by the governor

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm

"He should not have been on bail. He has a violent past," Evers said. "We are working with the county’s district attorney to investigate what’s happening.

"I caution people just to jump to conclusions. But there is one conclusion that’s obvious, is that this gentleman was violent, and he should not have been in the place that he was."

Gov. Tony Evers

Evers spoke in Milwaukee on Thursday, where he announced a $110 million investment of federal COVID-19 relief money for students and schools.

FOX6 News tried to ask if the governor planned to take any action regarding Chisholm, but was told the governor had to "head out." Following up outside, FOX6 again asked and was told the governor "doesn't have any time" and had to "get going."

The governor's office said there were instances in the media conference Wednesday when there were pauses available to ask the off-topic questions. During those pauses, FOX6 was waiting for on-topic questions to be asked – the usual for such conferences.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm

Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan said Chisholm should resign. Calls for removal are already playing out in the race for governor; Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running against Evers in next year's race, pledged: "I would fire John Chisholm. Hands down, I would fire John Chisholm. The lawlessness and catch-and-release treatment for violent criminals with rap sheets a mile long has to stop."

According to Wisconsin state law, "a district attorney may be removed by the governor, for cause," but it requires a formal complaint by a taxpayer of that jurisdiction. A complaint "may be made only upon written verified charges brought by a resident taxpayer of the governmental unit of which the person against whom the charges are filed is an officer."

There was a formal petition made against Chisholm while former Gov. Scott Walker's administration was in office, but the governor did not act.

Chisholm, a Democrat, ran unopposed his most recent elections and won 97% of the vote in both 2016 and 2020. Since 1969, only two men have held the post of Milwaukee County District Attorney.