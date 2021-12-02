Wisconsin invests $110M in kids, schools via federal COVID relief funds

article

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Dec. 2 a $110 million investment in Wisconsin kids and schools.

The governor is directing the funding, available through federal coronavirus relief funds, to deliver on the promise he made when he signed the 2021-2023 biennial budget earlier this year to invest more than $100 million in new, additional funding into Wisconsin's schools.

"Our kids and schools have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic—from distance learning to reducing class sizes, to spending money that had been budgeted for pencils on PPE," said Gov. Evers. "This $110 million investment is an opportunity for schools to invest directly into programming to help students both in and out of the classroom, allowing schools to hire additional educators and staff, provide more educational and extracurricular opportunities, invest in mental health supports, buy art supplies or computers, or keep the lights on—whatever they need and, most importantly, whatever our kids need. I've always said what's best for our kids is what's best for our state, and these funds will go a long way toward helping ensure our kids get the services and resources they need to rebound and recover."

The $110 million investment will provide new funding for schools distributed on a per-pupil basis for an additional $133.72 in per-pupil aid. Every Wisconsin school district will receive additional aid under Gov. Evers' funding announced today.

A full list of investments by school district is available here.

Reaction

State Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh)

"Earlier this year, at a time when Wisconsin had record revenues available and faced unprecedented needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative Republicans chose to put political games before the future of our kids by doing the bare minimum on education funding in the biennial budget. Fortunately, Gov. Evers put millions of dollars back into the state’s general fund through his strategic partial vetoes. Today, Gov. Evers has announced a $110 million investment in new education funding to support Wisconsin’s kids and schools as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

"I am grateful that Governor Evers continues to find ways to provide funding to schools and prioritize our kids. We know this $110 million investment will help our school districts to avoid having to choose between laying off teachers and cutting programs or going to referendum as they come out of the pandemic. There is no more important investment than the future of our kids. Here in the 54th Assembly District, I am confident Oshkosh Area School District’s local leaders will invest the additional $1.26 million allocation very wisely as they focus on meeting the unique needs of our local schools and our kids’ education."