Gov. Evers West Bend visit; touts his State of the State address

Gov. Tony Evers hosted a news conference in West Bend following his 2022 State of the State address. The governor is also visiting Green Bay and La Crosse Wednesday.

The governor used his election year State of the State address on Tuesday to call on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve his plan to send $150 to every taxpayer in Wisconsin, saying inaction by lawmakers now while people are suffering is "baloney."

Republicans reiterated after the speech that the plan is dead on arrival and the special session Evers announced Tuesday will almost certainly come and go without the Democratic governor getting what he wants, much like others he has called over the past three years.

Evers also announced that he was tapping $25 million in federal pandemic relief money to pay for continuing a tuition freeze at the University of Wisconsin System for another year. The Legislature lifted the tuition freeze for this year, but the UW Board of Regents opted not to raise tuition. Evers is providing funding to pay for the current freeze and another year, the 2022-2023 school year.

Evers also announced plans to use federal money to pay for mental health services at K-12 schools, UW and for Wisconsin National Guard members and to fund emergency services, particularly in rural areas.

