Glendale Metro Market shooting; woman charged

A Milwaukee woman has been criminally charged in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday night, June 20 at a Metro Market in Glendale. An employee was shot inside the store.

The accused, Tiffany Bennett, is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Metro Market store near Port Washington and Green Tree for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers observed a woman holding pressure on a man's upper left leg with a white cloth.

A Metro Market employee told police that she observed Bennett following the victim throughout the store and heard them arguing. The employee claims that Bennett threw multiple cans of soup at the victim and said, "I'm not playing with you." That's when the employee heard a gunshot.

Glendale Metro Market

After the shooting, Bennett allegedly said, "he tried to grab the gun from me, and he accidentally shot himself," according to the complaint.

Officers then spoke with the store manager, who stated that after the incident he proceeded to the front of the store and observed Bennett, whom he recognized as a former store employee and the victim's girlfriend. The manager claims Bennett exited the front doors and attempted to get into her vehicle. The manager says he told Bennett she needed to remain on scene and talk with the police, and she stated, "No, [expletive] that, I’m leaving. The manager then flagged down officers and Bennett was taken into custody.

The victim suffered a fractured femur as a result of this incident, and did undergo surgery.