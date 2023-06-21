Glendale Metro Market shooting; employee wounded, woman arrested

A Glendale Metro Market employee was shot at the store Tuesday night, June 20.

Police said an employee of the store near Port Washington and Green Tree, identified as a 34-year-old man, was shot once in the leg just before 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested on scene and there is no threat to the public, police say.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shoppers told FOX6 News that, around 11 p.m. Tuesday just before the store closed, a woman went into the store and started knocking items off shelves. Witnesses said the woman started yelling and arguing with someone who works at the store. Shortly after, shoppers said they heard a gunshot.

"I live in Fox Point. We just don’t see that," said shopper Jerry Morris. The gun violence makes him nervous to be out: "It happens everywhere."

Glendale Metro Market

A witness said the woman tried to help the man she shot before she was arrested. Police said the shooting is domestic violence related.

"You can’t really determine the thoughts or emotions that go through people’s minds," said shopper Kala Conway.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, men experience domestic violence nearly as much as women – 32% of men, versus 36% of women – in Wisconsin. Nationally, 19% of domestic violence situations involve a weapon.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Shoppers like Conway are surprised the incident happened in such a public place.

"I don’t think I would be scared to go to a grocery store or anywhere – based on a single incident happening," Conway said.

The district attorney's office told FOX6 no charges have been filed.

Metro Market statement

"We appreciate the community’s support as we reopened this morning following last night’s early closure. We want to thank the first responders for their quick response to the incident. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are cooperating with and will be referring all questions to the Glendale Police Department."

Domestic violence resources