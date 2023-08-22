Girls recorded changing, Washington County 18-year-old sentenced

article

A Washington County man, accused when he was 17 years old of recording girls changing in his home without their consent, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Bryan Seban was charged last year with 44 total counts – including possession of child pornography and invading privacy using a surveillance device. He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen felonies, and dozens more were dismissed.

The sheriff's office said Seban used cellphones and a bathroom peephole to take photos and videos of 12 victims, many of them his friends who came over to swim at his house.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigation began in late September 2022 when an acquaintance of Seban reported possible inappropriate activity at his home, the sheriff's office said. A search warrant was executed the same day, and Seban was arrested, later released pending further investigation.

The victims attended multiple schools, and investigators worked with those schools as part of their investigation. Seban was a student at Kettle Moraine Lutheran at the time.

In addition to prison time, Seban was sentenced to serve six years of extended supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.