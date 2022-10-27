Washington County 17-year-old recorded girls changing, sheriff says

article

A Washington County 17-year-old boy faces 27 felonies, including possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy using a surveillance device after recording girls changing in his Town of Polk home, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said Bryan Seban used cellphones and a bathroom peephole to take photos and videos of the 12 victims, many of them his friends who came over to swim at his house.

The investigation began in late September when an acquaintance of Seban reported possible inappropriate activity at the boy's home, the sheriff said. A search warrant was executed the same day, and Seban was arrested, later released pending further investigation.

The victims attend multiple schools, and investigators are working with the schools as part of their investigation. Seban was a student at Kettle Moraine Lutheran at the time.

The sheriff noted Thursday, Oct. 27, "Investigators were recently able to access another device that, unfortunately, could result in more victims being identified and the potential for more charges in the future."

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis commended the victims for their bravery, along with the person who notified the authorities to begin this investigation.

"This case is particularly concerning due to a large number of potential victims and the high level of innocence on the victims’ part," said Schulteis. "A detective has been working diligently full-time on this case while being supported by other investigators since we became aware of this, and we are truly just beginning to get a good understanding of the scope. We hope that the victims can begin the healing process."

Seban made his initial appearance in court Thursday. Cash bond was set at $10,000.