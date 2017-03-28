'Get off of her!' Good Samaritans intervened as suspected impaired driver choked Washington deputy

'Get off of her!' Good Samaritans intervened as suspected impaired driver choked Washington deputy

AUBURN, Wash. -- A Washington State deputy has a group of young men to thank for intervening when a suspected intoxicated driver tried to choke her.According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was off-duty and driving her patrol car home about 1 a.m. on July 18 when she was flagged down in Auburn after a "very intoxicated" man had just caused a multi-vehicle crash.People in the vehicles that were hit said the driver was trying to walk away from the scene.When the deputy tried to call on him to stop, he continued stumbling away until the deputy ran up to him and told him he was not free to leave.He reportedly tried fighting the deputy, who was able to get him onto the ground and call for help on her radio.

National Park Service: DC's cherry trees reached peak bloom

National Park Service: DC's cherry trees reached peak bloom

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service says Washington's famous cherry trees reached peak bloom over the weekend.The National Park Service says on its website that peak bloom was reached Saturday.This year's bloom was different from in the past because cold weather killed half of the blossoms on the famous trees just as they were reaching peak bloom.Peak bloom is normally defined as the day when 70 percent of the blossoms are open on the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin.

Guns in violin case, other weapons found along Potomac River in DC

WASHINGTON — U.S. Park Police say several weapons, including two guns in a violin case, have been found along the Potomac River in Washington.Authorities say a woman walking in the woods around a canal that runs along the river found the violin case Wednesday morning.

Washington girl found safe after mom took her to ‘be with the Lord,’ officials say

Washington girl found safe after mom took her to ‘be with the Lord,’ officials say

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Washington Amber Alert was called off Monday afternoon after a 6-year-old Spokane Valley girl was found safe.Authorities issued the alert after Tracy Packard pulled her daughter Danika from school to “go be with the Lord,” the school told Danika's father.Sheriff's deputies received a call from Danika’s father reporting the odd behavior at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Washington mall shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, disappears

Washington mall shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, disappears

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A man carrying a rifle entered a Macy's store at a mall in Washington state, shot dead four women and a man, and vanished into the night, police said.Authorities believe only one person fired the shots at Cascade Mall in Burlington on Friday night.A search is underway for an armed man who headed toward Interstate 5 after the attack, said Sgt.

Teacher arrested after father walks in on alleged rape of his five-year-old daughter

Teacher arrested after father walks in on alleged rape of his five-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON -- Police in Washington state arrested a childcare provider after a five-year-old girl's father walked in on alleged abuse.Police say the girl's father walked into a classroom at the Kid's Country childcare facility on June 5th to find his daughter and a 31-year-old teacher crouched behind a bookshelf, according to Q13 FOX.Q13 FOX reports the teacher allegedly told the father he was having a “tickle fight” with the girl.The girl later told her father the teacher had touched her inappropriately, police say.The girl's father then called Child Protective Services, and the girl was interviewed.Q13 FOX says the girl, who was described as bright and articulate allegedly told investigators the teacher had raped her.The teacher allegedly told investigators he had touched the girl beneath her underwear, but that it was "accidental."The 31-year-old man is expected to be charged with first degree rape, Q13 News reports.

Police: Man spotted following eight-year-old girl had "thousands" of pornographic pictures on phone

Police: Man spotted following eight-year-old girl had "thousands" of pornographic pictures on phone

WASHINGTON (WITI) -- A Washington man arrested for allegedly following and filming an eight-year-old girl as she walked to her school bus was found with "thousands" of pornographic pictures on his phone, Lacey police said.Around 8:00 a.m. on February 27th, the girl was walking to her bus stop near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Willow Street in Lacey, Washington when she spotted a blue sedan that was following her, she told police.