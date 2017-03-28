Seattle police declare riot after crowds wreak havoc, cause 'explosive' damage to Capitol Hill precinct
SEATTLE -- Police declared a riot Saturday afternoon after another day of peaceful protest was hijacked by looters who lit fires, possibly injured more officers and caused widespread damage in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.Up to 1,000 protesters gathered about 2 p.m. Saturday for a peaceful march in solidarity with unrest and violent demonstrations in Portland.
Woman without mask commands 'demon' customers to leave grocery store aisle until she's done shopping
LONGVIEW, Wash. -- A maskless woman at a grocery store in Washington state was captured on video ordering others away from an aisle until she was done shopping, calling one person a “demon” while invoking the name of Jesus Christ.The incident happened July 21 at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Longview, Washington, located about 50 miles north of Portland.
DC’s NFL team to be called Washington Football Team until name is decided
WASHINGTON -- After days of handwringing about a new nickname, Washington's NFL team has temporarily settled on going without one.For the time being, the team will simply go by the “Washington Football Team.”
'Get off of her!' Good Samaritans intervened as suspected impaired driver choked Washington deputy
AUBURN, Wash. -- A Washington State deputy has a group of young men to thank for intervening when a suspected intoxicated driver tried to choke her.According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was off-duty and driving her patrol car home about 1 a.m. on July 18 when she was flagged down in Auburn after a "very intoxicated" man had just caused a multi-vehicle crash.People in the vehicles that were hit said the driver was trying to walk away from the scene.When the deputy tried to call on him to stop, he continued stumbling away until the deputy ran up to him and told him he was not free to leave.He reportedly tried fighting the deputy, who was able to get him onto the ground and call for help on her radio.
National Park Service: DC's cherry trees reached peak bloom
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service says Washington's famous cherry trees reached peak bloom over the weekend.The National Park Service says on its website that peak bloom was reached Saturday.This year's bloom was different from in the past because cold weather killed half of the blossoms on the famous trees just as they were reaching peak bloom.Peak bloom is normally defined as the day when 70 percent of the blossoms are open on the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin.
Guns in violin case, other weapons found along Potomac River in DC
WASHINGTON — U.S. Park Police say several weapons, including two guns in a violin case, have been found along the Potomac River in Washington.Authorities say a woman walking in the woods around a canal that runs along the river found the violin case Wednesday morning.
Washington girl found safe after mom took her to ‘be with the Lord,’ officials say
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Washington Amber Alert was called off Monday afternoon after a 6-year-old Spokane Valley girl was found safe.Authorities issued the alert after Tracy Packard pulled her daughter Danika from school to “go be with the Lord,” the school told Danika's father.Sheriff's deputies received a call from Danika’s father reporting the odd behavior at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Washington mall shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, disappears
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A man carrying a rifle entered a Macy's store at a mall in Washington state, shot dead four women and a man, and vanished into the night, police said.Authorities believe only one person fired the shots at Cascade Mall in Burlington on Friday night.A search is underway for an armed man who headed toward Interstate 5 after the attack, said Sgt.
AP: Donald Trump wins GOP presidential primary in Washington
WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Washington state.
Mayor Barrett one of three mayors to stand with President Obama as he made gun control announcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Barack Obama on Tuesday, January 5th announced a series of executive actions designed to reduce gun violence and expand background checks for gun buyers.
62-year-old Watertown woman dies after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Police say a Wisconsin woman who was hit by a car on September 19th while trying to cross H Street in Washington has died.Police identified the woman Saturday, September 26th as 62-year-old Janet Hoy of Watertown, Wisconsin.
Police recover gun following report of shooting inside vehicle on National Mall
WASHINGTON — Police say a gun has been recovered following a report of a shooting inside a car on the National Mall.U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Sgt.
Senators in for rare Sunday session in Washington to consider amendments to highway bill
WASHINGTON — It's a rare Sunday session for senators, and on the agenda are efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and revive the federal Export-Import Bank.They're amendments to a must-pass highway bill that the Senate is trying to complete ahead of a July 31st deadline.
"Really heartbreaking:" Daycare worker, police contacted CPS about injuries to 3-year-old before she died
AUBURN, Washington -- A Washington state mother is accused of beating her three-year-old daughter to death, and documents show several people, including a daycare worker reported injuries on the child to Chlid Protective Services more than a year before she died.Q13 FOX talked with the daycare worker who says she saw bruises on the little girl more than a year ago.
Young mother's body found in the woods after she apparently met up with man she met online
WASHINGTON -- A young mother of two boys has been found dead in the woods in Washington state.
Teacher arrested after father walks in on alleged rape of his five-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON -- Police in Washington state arrested a childcare provider after a five-year-old girl's father walked in on alleged abuse.Police say the girl's father walked into a classroom at the Kid's Country childcare facility on June 5th to find his daughter and a 31-year-old teacher crouched behind a bookshelf, according to Q13 FOX.Q13 FOX reports the teacher allegedly told the father he was having a “tickle fight” with the girl.The girl later told her father the teacher had touched her inappropriately, police say.The girl's father then called Child Protective Services, and the girl was interviewed.Q13 FOX says the girl, who was described as bright and articulate allegedly told investigators the teacher had raped her.The teacher allegedly told investigators he had touched the girl beneath her underwear, but that it was "accidental."The 31-year-old man is expected to be charged with first degree rape, Q13 News reports.
"It's a step forward:" Back from Washington, D.C., Maria Hamilton reflects on "Million Moms March"
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- The family of Dontre Hamilton, shot and killed by former Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney last April in Red Arrow Park is back in Wisconsin after spending the weekend in Washington, D.C.
"We're coming:" Four local mothers, bound by tragedy, to spend Mother's Day in D.C., but why?
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Four mothers, tied together by tragedy are now united in one mission.
Police: Man spotted following eight-year-old girl had "thousands" of pornographic pictures on phone
WASHINGTON (WITI) -- A Washington man arrested for allegedly following and filming an eight-year-old girl as she walked to her school bus was found with "thousands" of pornographic pictures on his phone, Lacey police said.Around 8:00 a.m. on February 27th, the girl was walking to her bus stop near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Willow Street in Lacey, Washington when she spotted a blue sedan that was following her, she told police.
“Man, I screwed up:" Father & son get creative, capture suspected burglar inside their home
WASHINGTON (WITI) -- A father and son used a sweatshirt and shoelaces to tie up a suspected burglar who was still inside their Olympia, Washington apartment when they returned home last Friday morning, February 13th.FOX6's sister station, Q13FOX reports police say the father and son found their front door broken and the suspect still inside their home.