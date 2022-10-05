Kettle Moraine teen, inappropriate images of girls, charges expected

A 17-year-old boy who was formerly a Kettle Moraine High School student is expected to face charges after sheriff's officials say he captured inappropriate videos and photos of girls at a Washington County home.

Sheriff's officials said Wednesday, Oct. 5 he's been doing so over the past year.

He was a student at Kettle Moraine at the time, but he is no longer enrolled at the school.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials noted it is believed all of the material was captured at a private home, but law enforcement worked with school administrators along with those at several other school districts to identify and notify victims.

The 17-year-old was booked into jail and released pending additional investigation. Numerous felony charges are expected, officials said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4846.