Free Summerfest tickets; Milwaukee organizations drum up Big Gig hype

Summerfest on Friday, April 28 celebrated 55 days to the 55th Big Gig with a number of promotions and ticket giveaways.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), Aurora Health Care and Miller Brewery were just a few of the organizations that got involved.

At the airport, the Summerfest Marketplace store in the Main Terminal gave away 55 tickets on a first come, first served basis every hour from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Aurora Health Care delivery units, newborns from 10 locations across the state were dressed in Summerfest hats and swaddles. While the little ones aren't yet ready for the Big Gig, their families each received tickets to Summerfest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sunnie in Milwaukee (Courtesy: AHC)

More pictures of the "Little Rockstars" can be found on Aurora Health Care's Facebook page.

Miller Brewery got in on the 55th anniversary action by giving away 555 ticket to those who took a tour or purchased merchandise from the Tour Center while supplies lasted Friday.

There were tickets to be had at Briggs & Stratton headquarters in Wauwatosa, too. Anyone who donated new socks, deodorant or feminine hygiene products valued at at least $10 got a free ticket. It was part of a drive for Mary Lou's Closet with help from United Way.

Celebrations and promotion will continue between now and Summerfest in June.