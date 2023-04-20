2023 Summerfest; activities, promotions to celebrate 55th anniversary

article

Summerfest is inviting fans to help celebrate the festival’s 55th anniversary by offering a wide variety of activities and promotions, commemorating this milestone year.

Visit Summerfest.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok @Summerfest for the chance to win prizes leading up to the festival and learn about special events happening in honor of the 55th anniversary. From welcoming newborns at area Aurora hospitals with a "Little Rockstar" swaddle gift, to contests for fans, activities with Miller Brewing Company, and a supply drive with Briggs & Stratton for Mary Lou’s Closet, Summerfest will be celebrating its 55th throughout the community.

These special anniversary promotions are designed to provide Summerfest fans of all ages a way to take part in this iconic celebration.

Listed below are the upcoming promotions and activities, including those scheduled for April 28, 2023, which is 55 days prior to Summerfest’s 55th:

Summerfest 55th Anniversary Activities and Promotions

April 22 – National Record Store Day Summerfest is partnering with various record stores in Wisconsin and Illinois including Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Rockford, and more to promote the day, along with Summerfest ticket giveaways. Click here for a list of participating record stores.

April 28 –Mary Lou’s Closet Supply Drive with Briggs & Stratton, United Way, and Summerfest - the first 1,500 people who arrive between 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at the Briggs & Stratton Headquarters, 12301 W. Wirth St. in Wauwatosa, and donate NEW socks, deodorant, and/or feminine hygiene products (socks preferred, due to greatest need), with a total minimum value of $10, will receive one FREE Summerfest General Admission ticket.

April 28 – Little Rockstar partnership with Aurora Health Care – Summerfest and Aurora Health Care are partnering to welcome the newest little rockstars born on April 28, 2023 (55 days before Summerfest). Babies born at Aurora Health Care hospitals across Wisconsin will receive a Summerfest and Aurora Health Care "Little Rockstar" swaddle and hat. Additionally, the families will each receive Summerfest general admission tickets to attend the festival this summer.

April 28 – Miller Brewery Tour – 555 Summerfest tickets will be given away to celebrate 55 days to Summerfest’s 55th anniversary. Anyone coming in to take a tour or purchase merchandise at the Tour Center will receive one FREE Summerfest General Admission ticket (while supplies last).

April 28 – Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport – 55 tickets will be given away every hour from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Summerfest Marketplace, located inside the main terminal of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Tickets will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Limit one ticket per guest.

May 18 – Cousins Subs Big Gig Giveaway – to kick off the Cousins Subs Big Gig Giveaway promotion, Cousins Subs will give away 55 free subs and two Summerfest general admission tickets to the first 55 people who stop by the Summerfest Mid Gate area.

June 14 - Summerfest at the Milwaukee Night Market in partnership with OnMilwaukee – join Summerfest and OnMilwaukee at the Milwaukee Night Market for the chance to win Summerfest General Admission Tickets, front row wristbands, and Summerfest swag.

June 22 - Opening Day Celebration - the first 10,000 fans on Summerfest’s opening day will receive a commemorative Summerfest 55 hat, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

June 22 – 24 | June 29 – July 1 | July 6 – 8 - Summerfest 55 Happy Hour – from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day of Summerfest 2023, fans can enjoy select Miller products including Miller Lite, Miller High Life, and Coors Light for $5.50.

For more information on Summerfest 55th promotions and activities visit Summerfest.com