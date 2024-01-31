Franklin road rage, shots fired; woman gets 4 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for a 2023 road rage and shots fired incident.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Eunice Moreno Ramos drove recklessly and pointed a gun at three other drivers in Franklin and Oak Creek, shooting at one of them. Court records show she pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and six other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

In addition to prison time, Moreno Ramos was sentenced to serve three years of extended supervision. She was granted credit for 243 days served.

Case details

The shooting happened in May 2023 near Loomis and Ryan in Franklin. The victim said he was going west on Loomis in his white minivan when he saw a silver Kia being driven recklessly. He said the Kia was "attempting to run him off the road," according to prosecutors, and he tried to speed away. The victim said the Kia followed him and pulled up next to his van.

That's when prosecutors said Moreno Ramos, the Kia driver, fired one shot at the man. The bullet entered the van through the window and exited through the windshield. The bullet did not hit the victim, but glass fragments did cut him.

A spent bullet casing was found at the scene of the shooting. A criminal complaint states both vehicles – the minivan and the Kia – were seen in surveillance footage from the nearby Irish Cottage.

Two days later, prosecutors said a driver reported a Kia being driven recklessly – swerving and cutting off other vehicles. The driver who called said he was cut off near 13th and Ryan in Oak Creek, and he "told the driver to learn how to drive."

That driver said there was only one person in the Kia, the complaint states, and he identified the driver as Moreno Ramos via a photo array. He said Moreno Ramos pointed a gun at him, and he took a picture of the license plate number on the Kia.

Another driver said he was on 13th Street between Drexel and Rawson in Oak Creek when the Kia was speeding and trying to pass him. According to the complaint, he said the driver kept trying to position the Kia next to his car – and the driver pointed a handgun at him as he tried to turn away.

Initially, that driver said he sped away "as fast as he could" but decided he should try to get a picture of the vehicle. He was able to get the license plate number and continued following the Kia. Eventually, prosecutors said Moreno Ramos got out of the Kia and pulled the handgun out of her purse, telling the man, "I will shoot you." The man said he backed off at that point and called the police.

An investigation led police to determine the Kia was owned by Moreno Ramos' mother. Prosecutors said the mother told investigators she let her daughter use the vehicle while she was at work. Prosecutors said cell tower data shows she was in the area of the above-described incidents.