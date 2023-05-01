Franklin road rage shots fired, suspect arrested: police
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin police on Tuesday, May 9 announced a suspect has been arrested after a road rage shots fired incident.
The incident happened May 1 near Loomis and Ryan, but police said in a Facebook post that the arrested suspect had been involved in two other "similar incidents" in the Milwaukee area. The arrest happened May 3.
Police said the victim told investigators he was going west on Loomis in a Toyota Sienna minivan when a male (Black) and female (white) in a Kia became aggressive. He said the female fired at him, and his car was hit. He was not hurt. Franklin police previously released the picture above – which shows the SUV suspected of being involved in the incident.