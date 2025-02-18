FOX6 Presents: A Celebration of Black History Month
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Black Historical Society said it best: "A people who know their history will grow to love and appreciate themselves more." In many ways, that history is still being written today.
More than 400 years of Black history and heritage is preserved in national parks and communities across the country. Black roots run deep in Milwaukee, too.
City historical records show African Americans have been part of Milwaukee's story since the 1700s. But there was significant growth of the Black population during The Great Migration, mostly from the 1940s to the 1960s. When you look at Milwaukee's business landscape, cultural fabric and social justice movements, the contributions of Black residents cannot be exaggerated.
Dig deeper:
The FOX6 News team showcased southeast Wisconsin's Black history. Here's a look at the stories featured in FOX6 Presents: A Celebration of Black History Month:
- Rufus King grads aspire to become dentists, by Mary Stoker Smith
- ThriveOn King honors past, inspires future, by Kim Murphy
- Soul food ties Black culture to African Roots, by Donovan Long
- Dance workshop ‘INSPIRES’ Black dancers in Milwaukee, by Aaron Maybin
- Barbershops' role in Milwaukee's Black community, by Aaron Maybin
- Milwaukee museums collaborate to share history, by Derica Williams
- Big League Distributing takes swing in spirits game, by Bria Jones
- Impact of the Divine Nine, by Kim Murphy
- Brown Deer high schoolers immersed in HBCU culture, by Bria Jones
- MKE Black App creates history of its own, by Derica Williams
- Emmett Till remembered by cousin in Milwaukee, by Donovan Long
The Source: FOX6 News anchors and reporters conducted interviews for information in these original reports.