Black History Month: MKE Black App creates history of its own

The Brief The MKE Black app is highlighting and amplifying Black businesses and organizations in southeastern Wisconsin. The app was launched in 2020 and has grown significantly since then. There are more than 1,200 businesses in the website directory, and 950 in the app itself.



It's one of the first of its kind in our area and growing. FOX6 News spoke with one of the men who started an app that is creating a history of its own.

It’s a supportive connection that will one day affect generations, as its platforms have already reached 200,000 residents in the greater Milwaukee area.

Rise & Grind Café

What they're saying:

It's a bustling morning at Rise and Grind Café after expanding to a location on MLK Drive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rise & Grind Cafe

"I think we have gotten a lot of new people. MKE Black has really been helping us out a lot," shared Co-owner, Baboonie Tatum.

She welcomes the innovative tool.

"Technology is the way of the world now. I think it’s just really going to help with growth and sustainability," she added.

Mi Casa Su Café

What they're saying:

For establishments like this and Mi Casa Su Café, the owner and Executive Chef Paul Whigham said being listed on the MKE Black App has been part of their recipe for success.

"I love the app. We can be intentional about re-investing those dollars to support each other," Whigham said. When it comes to exposure, "There’s a great demand for it," he added.

Whigham said it has helped folks gain interest. What started as a small coffee shop in 2017 has now developed into a seated eatery and more.

"I would notice that a lot of people within the community that they hold meetings here to organize things to improve the community," he said.

MKE Black

The backstory:

MKE Black app

It's forging connections just like the MKE Black App co-founder, Rick Banks intended. "I’m incredibly proud to be able to support the growth, support the community knowledge of all the different types of businesses," Banks said.

What began as a small app launch in 2020, the MKE Black app has grown exponentially over the past five years. "We recently crossed 12,000 downloads," Banks added.

The database, which celebrates and promotes black business in the Milwaukee area, is a one-stop-shop for folks looking for information on dining, shopping, culture, resources, events, advancement and more.

Excited, Banks said, "It's really grown into a larger entity and a larger nonprofit. We’re doing a lot more to help Black-owned businesses. Everything from a grant fund where we help support small businesses with starting up capital, we’ve done markets where we house events from arts and culture and businesses. We’ve worked with the Bucks arena where we’ve had large crowds come out, where we were doing workshops and things, connecting folks with expertise, marketing and trademarks."

As it fosters an environment of support, Lilo Allen shared, "It opens up a new world of possibilities."

Papyrus and Charms

What they're saying:

Allen is the co-founder of the Bronzeville Collective and owner of Papyrus and Charms. She applauded the non-profit’s effort to help the Black dollar circulate in the community.

"Our main thing is meeting folks at the intersection of accessibility and visibility. We are a collaborative storefront, so we have over 30 different local black, brown, and queer ally-owned brands. We feel the impact of your purchase as small businesses so much more than a big box store," Allen said.

But money aside, resources on the app are also vital in empowering those looking for help.

Joyce's Legacy Learning Center

What they're saying:

Mercedez Butts said, "We do specialize in programming of GED to eliminate that barrier for people." While breaking barriers in Wisconsin herself, "We are Wisconsin's first and only minority owned and certified women testing center," she added.

Joyce's Legacy Learning Center

Butts, the founder and CEO of Joyce's Legacy Learning Center, formerly known as Joyce's House Education Center, is assisting youth and adults with academic achievements. "We provide not just GEDs, we provide all different kinds of examinations, you realtor exams, doctors come here, nurses come here, all different kind of variety."

The MKE Black app is facilitating connections to opportunities.

"MKE Black assisted us with our first laptops. We are able to bring testing to people who might live too far from a testing center or might have physical elements from preventing them from testing," Butts said.

Helping folks overcome obstacles, Butt proudly added, "I have a front row seat to helping people become better versions of themselves. I’m a part of getting them to where they need to be, and it makes me feel so fulfilled." Allowing people to re-write their own history, "It’s very empowering," she added.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Benefiting from MKE Black

On many levels, the collaboration in the Black community is helping each other thrive. "I think it’s a great advancement for the culture," said Banks.

Allowing Black businesses to grow so we can all have a seat at the table. Butts explained, "We are Black history. We are our ancestors. We are our dreams. Who would’ve known these individuals would’ve came up with the concept of an app to be able to empower other people, not just thinking about themselves, they’re thinking about a community," Butts said.

With more than 1,200 businesses on the website directory spanning from Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay and 950 in app, which is the current maximum, the MKE Black app is continuing to move its mission forward and expand to help elevate the Black cultural scene in the area.

What you can do:

Click here to get to learn more about what is all available through MKE Black.