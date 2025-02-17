Black History Month: Barbershops' role in Milwaukee's Black community

The Brief Barbershops play an important role in Milwaukee's Black community. In addition to getting a haircut, the barbershop plays a crucial role for people looking for a safe place to share their thoughts and connect with others. Barbers have also witnessed history unfold with the styles they've seen, and the famous people they've given haircuts to.



Gee’s Clippers on North MLK Drive in Milwaukee is much more than a place to get a haircut. It’s a community hub where conversations flow just as smoothly as the clippers.

Gee's Clippers

Local perspective:

"Through those doors, walk all kinds of professions," Ceree Huley, a longtime barber, said.

There’s a strong sense of brotherhood and shared experience.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Gee's Clippers

"I always say it’s two businesses in the urban community that can truly change the trajectory of that community: one being the barbershop, the other being the Black church, "Gaulien "Gee" Smith, Owner of Gee’s Clippers said.

For Gee Smith, his shop isn’t just a business—it’s a ministry.

"I believe to whom much is given, much is required. I learn a lot from this client and give it to this client," Smith said.

The role of the barbershop has been crucial in the Black community since the early 20th century. It’s a place where people feel safe to share their thoughts on everything from politics to personal matters.

Barber's pole

What they're saying:

"The barber should have experience on what’s going on. He’s a good source of getting information on a good lawyer, a good neighborhood, good politician, what kind of car to buy," Ceree Huley said.

Ceree Huley, alongside his brother Charles, has been cutting hair for more than five decades.

"We bring a history of the Huley family with us whenever we come to work five days a week," Huley said.

Monk's Barbershop

Local perspective:

At Monk’s Barbershop on 27th and Atkinson, 89-year-old William Campbell also takes pride in being a barber. He’s been cutting hair since he was around 21 years old.

Monk's Barbershop

Over the years, Campbell has seen countless styles come and go, including during the Civil Rights era when Afros became a symbol of Black pride.

"Afros was showing that we had pride in being Black and we weren’t ashamed of our hair anymore," Campbell said.

Throughout his career, Campbell has also been the go-to barber for athletes, politicians, and everyday people alike.

"[I cut] Hank Aaron’s hair," Campbell said. He used to hang out at the tavern next door to my shop when I was on Walnut Street."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Getting a haircut at Gee's Clippers

Community Impact:

Back at Gee’s Clippers, Smith and his team are more than just skilled barbers—they’re also active contributors to the well-being of the neighborhood.

After losing his father to colon cancer, Gee launched the Gee’s Wellness Clinic, offering health education and services to the community. He says it’s his greatest accomplishment since opening the shop nearly 30 years ago.

Related article

"Love keeps us going, hope keeps us going, of course, the nice haircuts as well," Smith said.