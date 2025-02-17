Black History Month: Big League Distributing takes swing in spirits game

The Brief There’s a new alcohol distribution company in the Milwaukee-area. It is Wisconsin’s first Black-founded, and minority-owned alcohol distribution company. Big League Distributing officially launched last year after owners got all of their required licenses.



There’s a new alcohol distribution company in the Milwaukee-area and the owners are not playing it small.

Bottles, baseball, and boldness -- the cornerstones of Big League Distributing.

"Beyond the sports connection we’re trying to do this on a big league level," said co-founder, James H. Burnett III.

Founders James H. Burnett III and Larry Hisle Jr., along with their co-owner businessman and friend Kris Mehta are in the spirits game.

Wisconsin's first

What we know:

Together, they believe they're Wisconsin’s first Black-founded, and minority-owned alcohol distribution company.

"So it’s a very proud feeling, 7% of minorities in the alcohol industry as far as being employed across the country and only 2% at the ownership and executive level. So, to be a part of that two percent is exciting," said co-founder, Larry Hisle Jr.

By the numbers:

Covering all bases, the business is anchored in a 36,000 square foot warehouse and office in Mequon.

"We decided right out of the gate this was going to be a marathon, not a sprint," said Burnett.

Like their logo, the company was birthed over bonds formed through the love of baseball.

Hisle a former minor league player is the son of Larry Hisle Sr., former Milwaukee Brewer.

His father’s friendship with fellow Major League Baseball player turned legendary manager Dusty Baker played an instrumental role.

"My father played against dusty baker in the early 70s and they’ve known each other for a long time," said Hisle.

Decades later, in 2019 Burnett and Hisle took a trip to visit Baker, who now owns Baker Family Wines.

"Dusty gave us a tour of Sacramento and we ended up at his winery. And I said, "Dusty do you ever think about selling your wine in the Midwest." Hisle added. "He said yes. I just don’t know anybody that can and I said well James and I can."

Business challenges

What we know:

From there, they rolled up their sleeves with dreams of going pro in the a new field, which didn't come without some challenges.

"The permitting with the federal government that was difficult because each time figuratively speaking, we did not have an I dotted, or a t crossed with that application process. There was no correcting that and then moving on with the process. We had to start from scratch and that got discouraging a couple of times."

Mixing and mingling by night, this venture is a passion for them both.

By day, Burnett is the director of public relations and community engagement at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Hisle runs a family business that manufactures baseball bats and offers hitting lessons.

"It’s so many people that have regrets in life and it's because of things they didn’t pursue like ohh I should have done this. Ohh I should have done that if there is something that you want to do, do the research and do it."

Thinking forward

What's next:

For these two, striking out isn’t an option as they seek success in every sip.

"While I want people to celebrate with us for making history as black men in this space. We also need people to understand we are not charity cases this is not something. Where people should say we should do business with them because they are the first. Do business with us because we are great at what we do," said Burnett."

Big League Distributing officially launched last year after owners got all of their required licenses. You can find their products at popular Milwaukee-area hotspots like Carnevor.