Black History Month: Impact of the Divine Nine

The Brief The Divine Nine has an important place in Black history. The Divine Nine is the nickname of a group of nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations called the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Members of the Divine Nine are still creating spaces.



The Badger State is not home to any historically Black colleges and universities, but students are still being exposed to the culture.

The Divine Nine has an important place in Black history. They've been empowering communities for more than a century.

Part of culture and history

What we know:

Angelina Jolie's daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie, joined Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College. It's the oldest sorority of the Divine Nine.

Local perspective:

Isioma Nwabuzor made the same commitment more than a decade ago.

"So I was initiated at Marquette University. I came into Alpha Kappa Alpha as a sophomore when I was 19 years old. I'd had some exposure with African American sororities," Nwabuzor said. "At a PWI like Marquette, it's essential to have community. To have a network. People you can lean on."

Segregation in education

The backstory:

And for African Americans pursuing an education in the 1900s? They faced hatred and segregation in every aspect of life.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It's from this situation that five fraternities and four sororities formed, creating the Divine Nine.

"We weren't readily accepted in spaces. There weren't tables for us," Nwabuzor said. "So we had to create them and so being a part of that history and not only history but what we are doing in current times."

Members of the Divine Nine

What we know:

Members of the Divine Nine are still creating spaces.

Like Sen. Raphael Warnock, the first African American to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. He’s the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from a southern state, and a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is the first female and person of African descent elected vice president.

Both members of the Divine Nine.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Why you should care:

"The historical things we do to mobilize our communities," Nwabuzor said. "The beauty of our members and all of their individual assets. It's just something that gives you so much pride. Black Greek organizations are lifelong commitments. That is one of our greatest distinctions from your Pan-Hellenic or historically white fraternities and sororities. It goes beyond the collegiate experience."

Keushum Willingham, a Milwaukee Public Schools principal, has been a member of Alpha Phi Alpha for 25 years.

"I try to wear something Alpha every week because I'm proud of my organization," he said.

Pride and inexhaustible service are the reasons the Divine Nine have a place in Black history and Black culture. Together, between undergrad and alumni, the Divine Nine have nearly 4 million members.