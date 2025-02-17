Black History Month: Brown Deer high schoolers immersed in HBCU culture

The Brief Educators in Wisconsin are exposing high schoolers to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Students from Brown Deer High School took part in a tour of HBCUs in spring 2024..



The Badger State is not home to any Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). However, educators are exposing students to its culture.

One band, one illustrious sound -- marching to the beat of their own distinct drumlines -- Historically Black Colleges and Universities have carved out a lane for their undeniable legacy.

"The culture, the sports, the bands," senior, Joseph Johnson added. "Every place had its own unique look and I really liked that."

Joseph Johnson

Exposed to HBCUs

What we know:

Brown Deer High School senior Joseph Johnson is among the 32 students that attended the district’s first grant-funded HBCU college tour last spring.

Together they crisscrossed the South, visiting nine campuses including Morehouse and Spelman colleges and Tennessee State University.

One school leaving a lasting impression on seniors Janayah Jones and Alia Witt.

"I’m planning to attend Alabama State University," said high school senior, Janyah Jones.

Janayah Jones

It’s the same university that caught the attention of Alia Witt.

"My top 2 right now are UW-Madison or Alabama State University," said senior, Alia Witt.

Alia Witt

For Witt, choosing between a HBCU or predominately white institution is a chance at self-discovery.

"Growing up, I was adopted into a white family so I feel like attending a HBCU would give me a more cultural experience and open my eyes to a lot of things that I did not experience or get the chance to experience in my childhood and be around people like me," said Witt.

The nation’s first HBCU emerged in 1837 at Cheney university in Pennsylvania – a place for African Americans to learn in the shadows of slavery.

By the numbers:

The latest information available from fall 2022 says there are now 99 nationwide with just under 290,000 students enrolled. According to the National Center for Education Statistics.

More notable alumni include former Vice President Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee and Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Already their ancestor's wildest dreams, this trip exposed them to the struggles.

"At that museum I saw people who had their voice taken away from them. I feel that is part of the reason I want to be a lawyer to return the voice and stand up for those who were suppressed," said Witt.

In addition to the charm and magic of historically black colleges and universities these students say it will provide a safe space -- where the sky is the limit.

"I don’t want to say at a PWI I wouldn’t get as many connections, but I feel like there is more stuff out there for African Americans that we don’t know about," said Jones.

Johnson has his eyes set on Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

"It gives people like us, an opportunity for success in a place where its comfortable for us," said Johnson.

All three have been accepted into multiple HBCUs and PWIs.

Local perspective:

"Each have something that will drive them in school," said former advisor, Tre’Quan Martin.

A choice, their former advisor, Tre’Quan Martin, who organized the tour says was his plan all along.

"One thing that I always want to do is open their eyes to everything not one thing," Martin continued. "Being a student who started at HBCU but graduated from a PWI. I know what my experience was."

Tre’Quan Martin

Wherever they land, he's rooting from the stands as the beat goes on.

"Being African-American is not just one story and you have the ability to tell your story and learn someone else’s story at the same time."