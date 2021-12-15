First Lady Jill Biden visit includes Children's Wisconsin, Waukesha

article

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to visit southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Dec. 15 – with stops scheduled at Children's Wisconsin and Waukesha.

The First Lady will travel to Milwaukee to visit Children's Wisconsin and meet with frontline health care workers who cared for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade crash. Six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd on Sunday, Nov. 21. Biden will also watch children receive COVID-19 vaccinations and talk with them and their families.

Jill Biden's final stop will be in Waukesha to meet with families and first responders from the parade tragedy.

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"Today’s trip is significant for our state, coming just a few weeks after an unspeakable tragedy impacted our neighbors in the Waukesha community. It makes such a difference to have leaders like First Lady Biden and Second Gentleman Emhoff who are guided by empathy and compassion. We’re grateful for their leadership and presence as Wisconsin families cope with grief and come together to work through the process of healing.

"We’re also grateful that today’s visit will highlight the critical importance of getting vaccinated. As the second year of this pandemic draws to a close, we’re thankful that more than 3.5 million Wisconsinites have stepped up and received at least one dose of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Still, the work is not done: as we confront another variant of this disease, it is more important than ever that we continue to get vaccinated and, when eligible, receive a booster shot. Together, we can put this pandemic behind us."

Associated Press contributed to this report.